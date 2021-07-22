The Nigerian Air Force has said that the first batch of six Super Tucano aircraft arrived the country from the United States

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the director of NAF public relations and information, made this known on Thursday, July 22

Gabkwet said an official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned

Kano, Kano - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that the first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft has arrived Kano on the afternoon of Thursday, July 22.

Leadership reports that the director of NAF public relations and information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, had on July 15, 2021, said the anticipated aircraft had left the United States enroute Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that he had said the six aircraft would be leapfrogged through five countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July 2021.

He said an official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 and will be announced in due course.

Sahara Reporters also reports that the federal government in 2018, paid $462million for 12 Tucanos and other weapons.

The payment covers Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) systems for six of the aircraft.

The fighter jets are said to have Paveway II guided bombs, laser-guided rockets, 12.7 mm ammunition, unguided bombs and infrared sensors.

The contract also provided for ground training equipment, mission planning systems, mission debrief systems, spares, ground support equipment and support services.

The over 100 Nigerian Air Pilots and crewmen are said to be in United States training on the aircraft.

Gabkwet said:

“On hand to receive the aircraft was the Honourable minister of defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.”

