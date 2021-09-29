Angel Arhin, an 11-year-old boy from Ghana has made history in entire Africa after winning a Spelling Bee award for the first time

The young champion represented Ghana at the World Spelling Bee championship in Dubai and emerged as the second runner-up

The 11-year-old is a pupil of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Basic School

A young Ghanaian boy named Angel Arhin has become the 2021 second runner-up of the inter-continental spelling ‘B’ competition which was held in Dubai.

As gbcghanaonline.com reports, Angel who was the champion from Ghana, represented the country in Dubai, and ended up making enviable history in the whole of Africa.

The 11-year-old pupil of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Basic School's runner-up position makes him the first African and a Ghanaian pupil to win that prestigious award.

Angel Arhin, the 11 -year-old representing Ghana

Source: UGC

The contest was organized by the Edupro Organisation Ghana, with sponsorship from his parents and the Regional Minister because the Ghana Education Service (GES), has no package for such international events.

Before bagging the award by placing 3rd in Dubai, Master Arhin won the inter-schools tournament in Ghana and went on to represent Ghana at the international level.

A team that was led by Mr Kofi Sekyiama Pobee, the coordinator who spearheaded the Sponsorship for the boy, presented the award to Mrs Assan at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) on Monday.

