A video of a dog waving at shoppers at a supermarket has emerged on social media and generated massive reactions.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @dailymail, the adorable dog was leashed at the entrance of the supermarket.

The dog could be seen waving at shoppers at a supermarket. Photo credit: @dailymail

Source: Instagram

The friendly canine could be seen waving at shoppers entering and exiting the supermarket.

Shoppers had to stop and greet the animal waving at them.

Mixed reactions

The video generated mixed reactions on social media. While it warmed some people's hearts, others felt the dog just wanted to be unleashed.

Below are some of the reactions:

An Instagram user with the handle @chumbers77 said:

"@helen247 omg how bloody cute."

@rachcarpo commented:

"@helen247 ahhhhhhh little whoopie."

@zelickeli wrote:

"No dog should be chained to a post."

@lmgraz123 said:

"Give him a blue vest and a paycheck."

@sju_khb commented:

"He just want a head rub."

@johnyamawak_ said:

"I’d like to think the owner is inside doing a quick stop while taking him/her in a walk, beautiful angel thank god here in Colombia dogs are allow inside markets and we got plenty of places that are pet friendly."

@harxhari commented:

"Nah he/she hoping someone will remove the leash."

Source: Legit