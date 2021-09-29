Residents of a community in Lagos State identified as Itelowo have not seen dry land in more than two decades

Emerging disturbing videos show that people of the community live, bathe and do almost everything with the murky waters that has flooded the area

It is said that the people of Itelowo have been living in that pitiable state for more than 20 years and seemed to have got used to it

There exists a community in Nigeria where residents live day in day out with murky waters.

Quite surprising is the fact that the community is situated in one of the world's top 10 fastest growing cities and urban areas, Lagos state.

Community residents bathe with murky waters

Source: Instagram

Disturbing videos from the community called Itelowo was shared on Instagram by a non-governmental organization Kokun Foundation.

Legit.ng gathered that residents of Itelowo have been living in such conditions for more than 20 years.

In one of the videos, a man was seen taking his bathe in the murky waters.

Another video captured the interior of one of the homes of a family man. It was observed that the waters had flooded the apartment, something that seems to be a commonplace for dwellers in the area.

Murky waters seemed to be dry land for the residents as they could be seen freely moving about in the green-looking body of water that reached them close to the knees.

Outrage trail the videos

@queen_abimbola_ogunrinade said:

"In a country we have Kings and chiefs . Really????? Just that God is slow to anger and vengeance but all of you leaders that are sitting on others people's right and inheritance will not go free by God's grace. All of you will pay if not here on earth but on a judgement day "

@atinuke.d commented:

"Thank you Lord for every thing I have, thanks for your mercy, grace and divine intervention. Chai see me complaining that I live in uncompleted building.... God I worship you. In all ways I give God the glory"

@jideshopekan stated:

"Lord I thank you for where I am today. I was born in a place like this at Oworonsoki Lagos! No one deserves to live here."

@mamitims remarked:

"If this is lagos state we have failed!!! the chairman of that area shld be removed!!!"

