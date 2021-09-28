BBNaija housemate, Cross initially thought it was game over when five housemates left and Whitemoney was leading at the polls

He said the race is open now that Pere and Angel got back into the house and it is no longer 100% for Whitemoney

The reality star had initially resigned to fate with the N2.5 million he won in one of the games he participated in

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Cross revealed that he and others remaining on the show accepted that Whitemoney is the automatic winner of this year's show when five people left the house.

Cross felt it was game over when Pere and Angel left the house. Credit: @pereegbiofficial @cross_daboss @theangeljbsmith @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

There was a new twist when Pere and Angel returned 24 hours after their exit.

Cross was of the opinion that there was no need to wait for the finals when Whitemoney was leading the votes but the race was blown wide open again when Angel and Pere returned.

He stated:

"In my mind, I said there is no need to compete again they should just carry it and give Whitemoney if they can just cut out five people like that.

"No need to stress at least I don win an extra 2.5 million that one is ok. He has already won it no cap. Now he is not 100% certain."

Watch the video below:

Fans reactions:

A couple of fans felt Whitemoney would still emerge winner no matter what.

Legit.ng captured their reactions in the comment section, read below:

Xx_o_l_iv_i_a_xx:

"Whitemoney for the money."

Donharry20:

"Somebody that is still going to win. Make una no worry."

Chiamakacalister:

"E go choke una."

Damilolahh:

"Na white go still win atleast it’s normal for dem to change from white money to not being sure cos wen two people joined again u can’t be sure again make una rest."

Lexion77

"But forget it!! I’m not Whitemoney fan but that guy instinct is very strong!!! He made the right choice to be cold towards this 3, can you imagine how he will be fooling himself if he plays with these people? Omeh they real hate this guy and wish him the best and even stay afar from these guys ooo the hatred is real ooo and people still have the mind to say that he didn’t jump when they come back?? to be honest, I like Cross but that G real dislike Whitemoney more than anyone in that house if you calm down to follow this game. But is all good. And I see Whitemoney winning this game landslide because they are even pushing up the guy closer to the throne without knowing."

Iam_johnval"

"If they were a little bit smart sef they will know that he dusted them but maybe She...Angel and Pere had d same number of votes...dats y they had to play a game to decide who goes bk."

