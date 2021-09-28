BBNaija housemate, Cross, has predicted who will win the show and how the remaining six housemates will finish the race

The young man declared that the return of Angel and Pere to the house has limited his chances of winning even though the winner is known already

Cross said he is hoping on God and the people to emerge the winner, and fans have reacted to his predictions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Cross has made his predictions of how the remaining six contestants will finish in the show.

Cross predicts BBNaija winners, says Pere and Angel's return has limited his chances. Credit: @pereegbiofficial @cross_daboss @theangeljbsmith

The reality star felt Angel and Pere's return to the house after spending 24 hours away in the white room has limited his chances of winning the grand prize and he is only hoping on God and people's support.

He declared the situation as a very tricky one.

"Honestly, I don't feel like I'm gonna win now, I don't see myself winning but if by the glory of God, he decided to do his magic or whatever to favour me. His amazing kids are here as well but if he decides to pick me or the people decided to choose me as number one I owe them definitely."

He then listed how other housemates will finish:

"So if I am number one that would be super awesome but, number two Liquorose will be nice, number three Whitemoney, number four Angel, five Pere, and Emmanue 6th.

"That is how I think it might go. I look at the 6 of us these people are just all phenomenal in different aspects."

Watch the video below:

Fans reaction:

A couple of fans have reacted to Cross' predictions.

Legit.ng captured their comments, read below:

Tobiloba2179:

"Liquorose for the money but abeg pere before angel Plss."

Nifeemii:

"Liquorose for the money? Pls it can only happen if u go really hard for her."

Duruominiabohs:

"God will surprise u people about Emmanuel."

Leesly87:

"They know d winner because d 3rd person they all mentioned is d winner."

Pretty.dessy.125:

"Where are the people shouting that whitemoney laughter was fake, it’s a game guys."

Noraberyl19:

"Truth is Emma looks down on himself alot which is why all housemates don't see him winning based on confident."

