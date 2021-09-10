Popular Nigerian crossdresser has got Nigerians talking again over his comments about the situation of actress Tonto Dikeh

The male barbie stated that people are being deceived by her niceness online, adding that they would soon know who she is

Nigerians, however, told Bobrisky to leave the actress alone while insisting that he is not a good friend

Bobrisky has not backed down in trolling his former bestie actress Tonto Dikeh. The crossdresser said he does not care what people think about his posts on her.

According to him, she is not who she claims to be.

Bobrisky shades actress Tonto Dikeh again. Photos: @bobrisky222, @tontolet

Bobrisky continues to shade Tonto Dikeh

The crossdresser stated that Tonto Dikeh can only pretend to be who she is not to her followers. He added that Tonto knows she is a devil who treats people like they are nothing.

According to him, the people calling him a bad person will unfollow her if they know who she truly is.

He said,

"Keep pretending to be good and keep deceiving people. I know your followers will still castigate you when they know who you are."

Read his full statement below:

Leave Tonto Dikeh alone - Nigerians

chu6x:

"Bob please just leave Tonto alone….. go and be counting the money they sprayed you…. Shebi you talk say na 49m."

preccyclara:

"Bobrisky na fake friend abeg."

ikaydardison:

"Bobrisky different days different hip sizes.. omo I weak o."

bbyg4lyf:

"Any friend that turns to an enemy has been hating since day one!!"

shy_likita:

"When the "BESTIE" going was good u not talk. Abeg getat."

angelj4389:

"Bob rest in Jesus name.....you wey leave your gbola dey claim kpekus, which devil pass that one na, if you sure for you show us say true true na kpekus you get, abeg forget no body holy pass...leave Tonto alone oo."

princess_idomo:

"But I thought bob said she was the best friend and big sister when they were still on good terms? How come she’s now a bad person because they don’t talk again?"

Bobrisky trolls Tonto Dikeh over her failed relationship

Following the breakup of Tonto Dikeh's relationship with her man Prince Kpokpogri, Bobrisky took to social media to shade her.

In one post, the crossdresser noted that people who were fond of dropping motivational quotes on social media were the ones in frantic search of husbands.

Bobrisky advised that Tonto uses her quotes on herself.

