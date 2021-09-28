Honourable Shina Peller has stated his biggest wish for Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 general election

Shina Peller wished the youth could reciprocate the same energy and commitment they give BBNaija reality show at the 2023 elections

Ace producer, Samklef also agreed with him because they feel the elections offer Nigeria a great chance

Popular socialite turned politician, Honourable Shina Peller has gone into deep thoughts about his wishes for Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

Shina Peller and Samklef wish Nigerian youths could give 2023 election the same attention they give BBNaija. Credit: @shinapeller @samklef

Source: Instagram

The Quilox boss wanted Nigerian youths to share the passion they have for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show at the 2023 polls.

He posted a picture of himself in what seemed like he was in deep thought on his verified Instagram page.

According to him:

"That election would offer us an opportunity to take the destiny of our nation into our hands. There would be no incumbent President on the ballot. It’s a reset period for Nigeria!!!

"I think we can achieve it because nothing is impossible."

Samklef agrees

Ace producer, Samklef agreed with the politician as they both urged the youths to give the 2023 elections a lot more attention. According to him:

"@shinapeller this matter Na big one o! I hope the youths will channel the same energy for 2023 election?"

Fans reaction

A couple of fans have responded to their posts to explain why youths will always prefer the BBNaija to active politics.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Itshelenpaul:

"Wow... please let us just be enjoying life o... since 1960."

Geenafoodiesandspice:

"Nobody shoots during BBN."

Seun____12

"Dis una stupid comparism eh, una don hear say person die during vote for bbn?"

Princess_preye1

"No be say we no like to vote o but d problem be say our votes go count."

Afroboyclingzy:

"Make una do am electronic voting make MNET handle the collation of result."

