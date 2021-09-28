Movie star Will Smith dismissed assumptions that his wife Jada Pinkett was the only one who had extramarital affairs

Will said they initially had a monogamous marriage but later gave each other freedom with the belief that everyone has to find their own way

According to the actor, the freedom and trust bestowed on each other was proof of true love and they initially believed that monogamy was the best option

Hollywood movie star Will Smith has set the record straight on his wife Jada Pinkett having an extramarital affair.

Will Smith said the freedom he and Jada Pinkett gave each other is proof of true love. Photos: Will Smith.

Speaking to GQ, the 53-year-old actor said Jada was not the only one who strayed from their marriage.

Will, and Jada, 50, have been married for 23 years, but during a brief separation, she was in a relationship with singer August Alsina.

Looking back on the shocking revelations, the Fresh Prince of Beal Air actor told GQ they came out on the Red Table Talk to find happiness.

"The pursuit of truth is the only way to be happy in this lifetime," he said.

The actor made the revelations while speaking about his memoir set to be released in November.

Unconventional marriage

According to Will, Jada never believed in conventional relationships because of her family.

“Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up,” he said.

Will admitted to having endless conversations on the perfect relationship, saying they initially believed monogamy was the best option.

They later changed their setup, giving each other freedom.

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison,” he said.

However, Will admitted that he would not recommend the same for anybody.

Will Smith's daughter comes out as polyamorous

Legit.ng reported that in April 2021, Willow Smith, the 20-year-old daughter of movie star Will Smith and Jada Pinkett came out as polyamorous.

Willow broke the news on April 28 during a discussion with her mother and grandmother. Speaking on her mum's Facebook show dubbed Red Table Talk, Willow said she could not see herself going past two partners.

According to Willow, she does not want to get into a monogamous arrangement simply because those around her encourage it.

