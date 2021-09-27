They say once bitten, twice shy and Mary Wambui is a great example; the 29-year-old narrated how a man she met on Facebook and got fooled

The man fooled the young lady into believing he was living a great life, only for the latter to be shocked after visiting him

During their calls, Wambui said that Ogeto used to video call from a cosy room, with a bed, toilet and bathroom inside, but she was shocked to be taken to a single-roomed mabati house

The Kiambu-based lady said she has since blocked Ogeto everywhere and regrets making that trip to meet him

Have you ever gone on a date with someone you met on social media? How was it? Did you enjoy it, or it turned out worse than you expected?

Mary Wambui said she was shocked again to learn that there was no toilet inside the house. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Mary Wambui met Dennis Ogeto (not his real name) on Facebook in August 2021, and on September 18, they decided to meet physically. He is based in Kisii County, while Wambui lives in Kiambu.

She told TUKO.co.ke:

"He told me that he had fallen in love with me and would like us to date. I developed feelings for him too and everyday, we would video call for long hours."

Travelling to Kisii

Wambui woke up early on Saturday, September 18, took a matatu to town, boarded a bus to Kisii town to meet her prince charming.

That day, Ogeto was off, and he picked her at the bus station and headed to his house.

Wambui is shocked

During their calls, the 29-year-old said that Ogeto used to video call from a cosy room, with a bed, toilet and bathroom inside, but she was shocked to be taken to a single-roomed mabati house.

She recalled:

"I also fainted! At first, I thought he was visiting his grandparents to introduce me. But was shocked when he removed the key and opened the door. A five-seater seat, a 32-inch TV, a 6kgs gas cylinder, a matress on the floor were the only things inside the tiny room."

Night came, and Wambui said she was shocked again to learn that there was no toilet inside the house. Ogeto shared one, which also serves as a bathroom.

After two days, Wambui couldn't stay any no longer and asked to leave, hoping her prince charming would refund the fare she used to travel as he had promised but that didn't happen.

She narrated:

"That Monday, he gave me KSh 700 and left for work. I was so mad and planned to sell the TV set and gas cylinder to recover the money I had used. After he left for work, I ransacked the house and luckily, I found KSh 5,200 under the mattress."

Wambui said she left the house immediately to board a bus to Nairobi without even taking a shower.

The lady said:

"I took the cash, left his door wide open and blocked him everywhere."

The bubbly lady told TUKO.co.ke that she doesn't regret her actions, advising women never to settle for less.

In her words:

"If he sends you less money than you expected, please eat it and block him everywhere. hakuna mahali atakupeleka."

