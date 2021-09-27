The REC commissioner of INEC in Oyo state, Mutiu Agboke has reacted to an allegations of bribery in disrupting the just concluded ward congress in Oyo state

The REC commissioner has debunked the claims of him receiving 10 million naira from from Governor Seyi makinde to destabilise the PDP congress

Agboke described the claims made by a group within the opposition party in the state as baseless and a mere distraction

Oyo state, Ibadan- Some group are unhappy with the outcome of the just concluded ward congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state, on Saturday, September 25.

TVC News reported that a group within the opposition PDP in the state had earlier accused the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) in Oyo state, Mutiu Agboke of hobnobbing with Governor Seyi Makinde and receiving a sum of 10million naira to frustrate the ward congress in the state.

In his reaction, Agboke has denied the allegation, describing it as as spurious, baseless by a faceless attention seeking group.

The REC commissioner of in Oyo state has responded to the allegations of him receiving N10m from PDP Governor to frustrate party's congress. photo credit: Seyi Makinde, INEC Nigeria

The REC said there was no time he was in any meeting with the Governor, neither did he receive any 10million naira levelled against him by a group within the state’s PDP.

He said:

"For the avoidance of doubt, Barrister Agboke was never at meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Saturday, neither did he received 10million either directly or by proxy as insinuated by these enemies of Democratic norms nor did he instruct the staff of the commission at the local government to close the office at 1:00pm on the day of the congress with the intention of not receiving the result of the factional group in the PDP."

It would be recalled that the ward congresses of the PDP in Oyo and Osun states ended on rancorous notes with factions in the said states holding parallel elections, a report by The Nation also indicate.

The newspaper reported that in some of the wards visited in Oyo state, parallel elections were held at the same venue, creating an atmosphere of fear and anxiety.

