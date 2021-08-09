For Adams Oshiomhole, the death of Captain Hosa Okunbo, a famous Edo multi-billionaire, is still unbelievable

The former APC boss on Sunday, August 8, admitted that he is in deep pain over the demise of his friend and brother

Oshimhole described Okunbo as a powerful ally of his, a lover of Edo land and people with a heart to serve

The death of a multi-billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, has been described by Adams Oshiomhole as an irrepairable loss to not only Nigeria, but humanity at large.

Oshiomhole in a message of condolence on Sunday, August 8, revealed that the news of Okunbo's death has left him in deep pain and disbelief, PM News reports.

Oshiomhole described Okunbo as a man human affection for others (Photo: Captain - Dr Hosa Wells Okunbo, JP "a Selfless Edo State Leader")

Source: Facebook

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lamented that he is still finding it impossible to come to terms with the reality that Okunbo is more, The Independent added.

He recalled that the phillantropist, apart from being his friend, was truly a brother and an exceptionally dependable ally to him whose love for Edo state was exceptional.

The former Edo governor added that the late billionaire was "a man of peace with an unlimited ability to forgive those who hurt him."

Oshiomhole, speaking further, said:

“He was sympathetic to all causes that sought to foster harmony, development and progress in society. He engendered an extensive support system that catered for all categories of the needy in all spheres of existence.

“His humanitarian investments in the health, education, economic and social lives of his people makes him perhaps the most celebrated philanthropist in Edo State until his death.”

Embattled Skye Bank chairman, Tunde Ayeni, business partner fight over company ownership

Meanwhile, before his death, Hosa Okunbo had some confrontations with the former chairman of default Skye Bank Plc, Tunde Ayeni.

Ayeni accused his business partner of alleged diversion of company funds and gross mismanagement, stating that his partner deceived him to take over the company, Ocean Marine Solutions Limited.

He made this claim in a petition, of which the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission were recipients. Following the request for an investigation, the Police announced that Ayeni's accusations were baseless.

