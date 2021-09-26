Wizkid who is currently on a tour for his Made In Lagos album, recently performed in Los Angeles

Video clips from the event show that the Grammy-award winner performed to an elite crowd that included rapper, Wizkhalifa and Hollywood actor, Kevin Hart

Another clip shows Wizid performing on stage with British singer, Ella Mai, and this has left fans quite impressed

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, who is popularly known as Wizkid has continued to make his fans proud as his tour in the USA is all everyone is talking about.

The celebrities turned up for the singer. Photo credit: @wizkidayo, @wizkhalifa, @kevinhart4real

Source: Instagram

The singer who is currently on a tour for Made In Lagos album performed in California, at the Wiltern Theatre in the city of Los Angeles and it has got people talking.

Stars at the show

Among those who attended the event were American rapper, Wizkhalifa, Hollywood actor, Kevin Hart and British actor, Damson Idris.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch video below:

In another clip, the singer and British singer/songwriter, Ella Mai performed Piece of Me together.

Watch video below:

Wizkid claims 'single dad' title

A while ago, Wizkid caused a buzz after claiming he is a single father just days after his baby mama, Jada, called him her man.

The Made in Lagos crooner who is on tour in the US was seen pausing his performance to ask a female fan if she was single and said that he was single too.

Not stopping there, Wizkid took to the comment section of the trending video to explain that as a single father, he hoped to find a wife on his tour.

American woman sings Wizkid's Ojuelegba

A Black American woman has warmed hearts, going viral, on social media after gushing over Wizkid's old song Ojuelegba in a cute video.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @officialhiptv, the woman sang the song and noted that her best lyrics were the part Wizkid expresses gratitude to his mum for all her prayers over him.

After singing the first part of the song beautifully well, the unidentified woman sang her favourite part but didn't do justice to it.

Source: Legit.ng