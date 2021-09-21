Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has got fans talking about his love life after claiming that he is a single father

The music star who is currently on tour told his audience that he was hoping to find a wife because he is a single dad

This came just days after his baby mama and manager, Jada, called the singer her man while praising him on social media

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has caused a buzz after claiming he is a single father just days after his baby mama, Jada, called him her man.

The Made in Lagos crooner who is on tour in the US was seen pausing his performance to ask a female fan if she was single and said that he was single too.

Not stopping there, Wizkid took to the comment section of the trending video to explain that as a single father, he hoped to find a wife on his tour.

Wizkid says he is a single father.

Source: Instagram



Wizkid’s baby mama Jada calls singer her man

The video soon made the rounds on social media and numerous internet users were surprised at Wizkid claiming single status despite his baby mama and manager, Jada, calling him her man.

In a recent post on social media, Jada had gushed over watching her man performing some of her favourite songs while on tour. According to her, it was an amazing feeling:



Social media users react

Read what some internet users had to say about Wizkid calling himself a single father even when his baby mama claimed him as her man.

T.cizzy_couture:

“Man Is Catching Cruise To Keep His Show Entertaining And You Onlind Inlaws Are Catching Feelings Upandan... After the show him&Jada slept on same bed remember.”

Mohalion:

“I knew she was dating herself sinceeeee.”

Just.mayowa:

“Jada in the muddddd.”

Nailsnigeria:

“Are they married no but low key wizkid will always be her man make una go die.”

Moe.diva:

“It’s the single father for me.”

l.tobiloba:

“Dem don serve Manager full English breakfast on tour oooo.”

Foodie_that_cooks:

“Women that claim men that don’t claim them how una dey do am?”

Jada fires back at haters

Wizkid's baby mama and manager, Jada, took to her Instagram stories to address issues after being trolled on social media.

She advised fans not to believe all the things they see online.



Jada had this to tell haters.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid raises questions as he steps out of club with a mystery lady

Wizkid was recently seen spending some time with a lady at the club, in a video gradually making the rounds.

In a clip posted by @Gossipmillnaija and sighted by Legit.ng, Wizkid and the unidentified lady sat at a section of the club.

However, not long after that, Wizkid stood up to leave with his woman and a fan was heard shouting the singer’s name.

After the clip made the rounds, some internet users were concerned about the lady Wizkid was spotted with.

