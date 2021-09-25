The Nigerian government is not relenting in its efforts to feed millions of school children under the national homegrown school feeding programme

No less than ₦2 billion has been spent by the federal government on feeding pupils for free in Adamawa state

Sadiya Umar Farouq, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, made the disclosure in Yola

In line with the federal government's plan to feed 14 million pupils across the country by 2023, at least ₦2 billion has been spent on feeding in Adamawa state.

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this during the hand over of additional 50,000 branded quality feeding utensils for use in feeding pupils on Saturday, September 25, in Yola.

The federal government has spent at least ₦2 billion on free feeding for pupils in Adamawa state. Photo credit: Sadiya Umar Farouq

The Guardian reports that this was achieved by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration under the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

The minister who was represented by the national coordinator, Social Investment Programme, Dr. Umar Bindir, said that NHGSFP was one of the four clusters under the programme.

According to her, the Nigerian government was expending a total of ₦226 million monthly on the daily free nutritious meal during school term in Adamawa.

Farouq went on to note that over nine million pupils had registered and are being fed by over 100,000 cooks/vendors nationwide.

The minister also stated that the programme which was launched in 2016, has enrolled 1,286 schools with 162,782 children being fed, using 2,417 cooks/vendors.

