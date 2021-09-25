When it comes to social media, the many ways to paint a certain picture that will leave quite a lot of people convinced.

While pregnancy sort of announces itself, it is pretty easy to keep it hidden in plain sight online.

Just recently, fashion blogger, @ms_asoebi, took to share a compilation of photos of pregnant women who - using their ability to hide their baby bumps - prove that not everything on social media is exactly as it seems.

The ladies can be seen hiding their pregnancy in one photo and showing it off in another. Photo credit: @ms_asoebi

In the series of photos which have since gone viral, women sent in a photo collage of two snaps which saw them stylishly posing in a way that kept their bumps hidden, and then another one with their bumps shooting out.

In all ten photos below, the ladies sturck different stylish poses that neither looked forced or manipulated, making it pretty easy for people to think that they were infact, not pregnant.

Swipe to see 10 photos:

In this second collection of photos, more ladies send it their submission of the 'Instagram vs reality' challenge and while some used their hands to hide their bumps, others simply shared selfies of themselves, keeping their bumps out of sight.

Swipe to see 10 more photos:

