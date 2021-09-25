Bobrisky's former Ivorian PA, Oye Kyme sent the internet into a frenzy after she revealed more dirty secrets about him

The young lady dragged billionaire businessman, Mompha into the mess as she claims that he had something 'intimate' with Bobrisky

The crossdresser and Mompha have reacted to the news on social media, while the businessman threatened to sue, Bobrisky dared her to set foot in Nigeria

All is not well in the Bobrisky camp as his ex-PA of Ivorian origin, Oye Kyme decided to entertain social media with some of his dirty secrets.

The young lady revealed how the crossdresser masks his masculinity behind makeup and wigs, she also disclosed that he had something 'intimate' with billionaire businessman, Mompha who is a married man with kids.

Mompha set to sue Bobrisky's ex-PA

Source: Instagram

Mompha and Bobrisky react

As expected, the two men involved in the call pout took to social media to react to Oye's claims.

In a post sighted on Instagram, Mompha sent a message to the ex-PA demanding why decided to say that he had something 'intimate' with Bobrisky.

He urged her to get ready for him because he would sue her in her country for defamation of character.

See the post below:

Bobrisky on the other hand, dared his former employee to set foot in Nigeria and assured her that she would have her baby in prison.

He pointed out that someone is sponsoring Oye and reiterated that Mompha is a married man with kids and people should stop dragging his name into rubbish.

Bobrisky also mentioned that he is nothing but just friends with the billionaire businessman.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

joycecocolet:

"Even September is tired already."

faith.endy:

"You can’t tell me otherwise, Bob and Mompha get something."

shedrackoflagos:

"Bobrisky has met his waterloo."

official_quinbey:

"I actually believe her though."

nancyfrancisekeng:

"He should also sue bob for saying it!"

Source: Legit