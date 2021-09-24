Lambert Osundu and his wife, Racheal, an Imo-based couple who reportedly murdered their son, are currently cooling off in police custody.

The duo were said to have connived with their daughter to kill 20-year-old Chukwuebuka, whom they accused of being too stubborn.

Lambert Osundu and his wife, Racheal have reportedly murdered their son. Photo: Nigeria police.

Source: Facebook

The suspects, who hail from Umuezealagwu in Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo, were said to have committed the heinous act on September 14, 2021.

They reportedly told curious relatives that Chukwuebuka travelled to Ghana.

However, community members, who were not satisfied with their response, alerted the police who swung into action.

Upon interrogation, the trio were said to have confessed that they hit Chukwuebuka with a wood and left him to die.

They also confessed to have buried him in a shallow grave behind their compound.

A source from the community, who spoke anonymously, said, “Chukwuebuka used to be popular among us and he had never hinted us that he would be travelling. When we could not see him and his family could not give enough information, we reported them to the police.”

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident.

He said following credible information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini, immediately dispatched detectives to Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo, the alleged scene of the crime.

“On arrival, the command’s operatives based on intelligence, interrogated one Robert Anyanwu chairman of Umuezealagwu Umuduruekwe in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State, and it was revealed that, on 14/9/2021 at about 1200 hour, the Osundu family comprising of Lambert Osundu ‘M’, Ndubuisi Osundu “M” and Rechael Osundu “F” all of Umuduruihiako Umueze ll in Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo State, conspired and beat their youngest brother, Chukwuebuka Osundu “M” aged 20 years to death for yet to confirmed reason(s).

“After killing him, the father of the deceased with the assistance of Ndubuisi Osundu carried the lifeless body to the back of their compound, dug a shallow grave and secretly buried the corpse.

“The command’s operatives with the support of the community were able to arrest two suspects, they are Lambert Osundu and Racheal Osundu.

“Presently, they are undergoing interrogation and have made useful statements that will lead to the arrest of the other family members on the run,” Abattam said.

