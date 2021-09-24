A woman who had it rough while growing up has taken to social media to share the story of her life and how she became a success

Stephynie Malik lost her dad and was left in the care of her mum who suffered mental illness following the tragic incident

After her mum suffered mental illness, Stephynie spent her childhood mostly on her own and was fully emancipated at the age of 15

A woman identified as Stephynie Malik has taken to social media to inspire people that success is achievable no matter what they may be experiencing in life.

Taking a trip down memory lane

Taking to her LinkedIn page to share her story, the woman said she was three years when her father drowned, adding that the tragic incident resulted in mental illness for her mum that was left untreated.

Stephynie Malik became a successful businesswoman after going through challenges. Photo credit: Stephynie Malik/LinkedIn

According to Stephynie, her mum became hyper abusive. She said she spent her childhood mostly on her own and was fully emancipated at the age of 15.

Describing the story of her life, Stephynie said:

"She was frequently homeless, had no family support, always worked multiple jobs to pay her bills and save for the future. She had a bad attitude and a chip on her shoulder towards everyone, and struggled to finish high school."

Choosing the wrong husband

Stephynie made the mistake of choosing the wrong husband and became a single mother at the age of 22.

In her words:

"Her wrong decisions in life clearly made her family disappointed. She was her own support system, and her daughter’s too."

She described each day as a struggle but had hope for a better future and that life would turn around.

Stephynie was right

The woman recorded success after several odd jobs. In 2002, she started her own management consulting firm which went global in under one year.

In her words:

"She has worked with thousands of inspirational leaders, top athletes, high performers and huge names around the world.

"For nearly 16 years, she still remains involved as Chairman and Advisor of MalikCo. Today, she is a CEO of Smalik Enterprises, Entrepreneur, Business Strategist and Crisis Expert."

Expressing gratitude

Stephynie said she is grateful to have gone through all those challenges because she learnt self-reliance and resilience very early in life which enabled her to thrive and survive during difficult days and situations.

According to the successful woman, if she can turn the obstacles into opportunities, every other person can do the same.

