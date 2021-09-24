Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is always a show-stopper when she attends events. More often than not, her outfit choices are elaborate and unique.

It is common knowledge that the movie star and entrepreneur is big on asoebi looks and for this, she always relies on one particular designer, Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo.

The actress is friends with the designer. Photo credit: @ceolumineeofficial

Source: Instagram

Tokunbo who is the CEO of Anjy Luminee Couture, which is also known as House of Luminee has been responsible for creating amazing pieces for Aigbe.

A brief trip through both Aigbe's and Luminee's page shows just how much of a big client the actress is.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights fifteen times Mercy Aigbe was a Luminee belle.

Check them out below:

1. Emerald green dress

2. Grey shimmery look

3. Asoebi slayer

4. This off-shoulder purple bubu

5.This shimmery-feathered look

6. Her stunning look to Toyin Lawani's wedding

7. Ankara goodness

8. Purple glory

9. This white tiered dress

10. This stunning red look

11. This corset look

12. Serving body goals

13. Feathers and sunshine

14. Iro and buba for the win

15. Red carpet worthy

