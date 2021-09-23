Lai Mohammed is defending the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration amid concerns of the recent loan request

According to the minister of information and culture, those ramping up the criticism on borrowing are insincere

Mohammed on Thursday, September 23, said the current administration had a lot to show for the loans taken

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says those ramping up the criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on borrowing are insincere.

The minister said this on Thursday in Maiduguri at a Town Hall Meeting to address vandalism of power and telecommunications infrastructure.

Lai Mohammed slams critics of President Muhammadu Buhari over borrowing. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

According to the minister, the Buhari administration is not borrowing for recurrent expenditure or to pay salaries, rather to build world class infrastructure that will benefit generations of Nigerians.

Mohammed said they had a lot to show for the loans taken, including the standard-gauge rail lines between Lagos and Ibadan as well as Abuja and Kaduna which he said were running well.

The minister said it was an irony that those criticising the administration performed abysmally in terms of modernising the nation’s infrastructure when they served at a time earnings were multiples of what they were getting currently

He said if the previous administration had embarked on the kind of infrastructure development the Buhari government engaged in, there would have been no reason to borrow.

He said efforts by the present administration to address massive infrastructure deficit the country was facing were being thwarted by vandals and their collaborators.

Nigerians Will Feel Full Impact of my Projects Long After 2023, Buhari Says

Meanwhile, President Buhari stated that after he leaves office in 2023, the impact of his project will be felt by Nigerians.

Thee Nigerian leader made this known after inaugurating new board of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) after a brief ceremony held at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari speaking at the event restated his administration’s commitment to implementing long term projects and programmes that create jobs for Nigerians.

