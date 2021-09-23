The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has told Nigerians that politicians would continue to campaign with roads

Fashola, who was the former governor of Lagos state, made this known on Thursday, September 23, in Bauchi

According to him, infrastructure investment is the most legitimate way to distribute wealth in any economy

FCT, Abuja - Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, said politicians campaign with road projects because of their economic impact on society.

The Punch reports that he said this at the 27th meeting of the National Council on Works and Housing held in Bauchi on Thursday, September 23.

The minister of works, Babatunde Fashola has revealed why politicians campaign with roads projects.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered the minister explained that since the implementation of the Marshall plan in 1948, after the Second World War, it has become clear to any serious-minded economist or politician that infrastructure provision is critical to development, growth, wealth creation, employment and prosperity.

Vanguard also reports investment in infrastructure is the most legitimate way to distribute wealth in any economy.

He said:

“This is why it is not surprising that during campaigns for elections and after elections, you will find discussions not only centering around roads, bridges, rails, schools, hospitals, water supply and power supply to be provided, you will also find that in the inauguration speech of every president, prime minister, governor and other elected public officers, time is dedicated to addressing the provision of infrastructure.

“The reason for this is not far-fetched. The nations that are richer than us have more infrastructure than us and in order to bridge this gap, we have to invest; because no nation or community can grow bigger than the stock of infrastructure.

“Infrastructure also helps to make people efficient, it creates competition and leads to productivity. Currently, the federal government is executing 895 contracts in 795 projects spanning over 13,000 km of roads and bridges nationwide."

