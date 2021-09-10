Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, has expressed confidence that the ruling party will retain power at the centre and in various states of the country.

The Akwa-Ibom political strategist in an interview with The Sun listed reasons he is confident that APC will win Anambra.

Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the secretary, APC caretaker committee has maintained that the ruling party will win the election. Photo credit: @officialapcng

Source: Facebook

According to him, the party remains the platform of choice among Nigerians because of their notable achievements and even much more.

Legit.ng identifies 4 reasons why Akpanudoedehe believes APC will win the 2023 elecetions:

1. Second Niger Bridge

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

This is one of the legacies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government. The construction of the 7.3 kilometer road which commenced on September 1, 2018 is scheduled to be completed by 2022.

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, revealed that the bridge will serve as a major link between southeast and southwest Nigeria.

2. APC can enhance the business of Anambra people and by extension Igbos

The ruling party aims to achieve this with the completion of the Second Niger bridge to drive economic activity.

It was gathered that the project would facilitate the influx of investments to the southeast region. The bridge will span from Asaba (Delta state) to Ozubulu and Ogbaru areas in Anambra state.

3. The ruling party goes into election to win

According to Akpanudoedehe, APC is in the business of winning elections, however, the ruling paty is not desperate. He explained that the APC can only appeal to the electorate to vote for the party

4. Provision for consensus in our party constitution

Senator Akpanudoedehe has explained that this requires dialogue among dissenting voices and interests as it is not a one man affair.

APC’ll remain in power beyond 2023, says Party chieftain

Earlier, a chieftain of the APC from Kano state, Alhaji Adamu Danzago expressed confidence that the ruling party will retain power beyond 2023.

Alhaji Danzago, who served in the 2019 presidential campaign committee, made the declaration in Kano on Thursday, March 4.

According to him, the internal crisis, which had engulfed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was also serving as a boost for the chances of the APC.

Prominent senator reveals 1 important thing APC must get right to win 2023 elections

Meanwhile, Sani Musa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and senator representing Niger East in the Senate, has revealed what the party needs to do to rule beyond 2023.

Senator Musa said the APC needs to get it right in producing the next set of leaders that will pilot the affairs of the party ahead of the next general elections.

The APC chieftain said the party has successfully held its ward congress across the federation, noting that the state and national congress will hold soon where new leadership will be elected for the party.

Source: Legit