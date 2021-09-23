Nollywood actress, Olaide Oyedeji recently put to birth, and has taken to social media to share the good news

The actress shared a prayer to all expecting mothers, from her hospital bed following the delivery of her baby boy

This comes a few weeks after the actress and her children finally reunited with her husband in Germany

These are good times for the family of Olaide Oyedeji as the actress recently welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

The actress welcomed a baby boy. Photo credit: @olaideoyedeji

Source: Instagram

The Yoruba actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself on a hospital bed shortly after she delivered her baby.

She shared a video and accompanied it with a prayer for expectant mothers.

See post below:

Her husband also took to his Instagram to celebrate the birth of his son.

He shared a photo of himself cradling his newborn, in hospital scrubs.

See post below:

Joyful reunion

A while ago, Oyedeji shared a heartwarming video that got people talking on social media.

The actress who has been separated from her actor husband for two years finally reunited with him as he finally had access to join them in Germany.

Oyedeji could not hold back her excitement and tears in the video as she held on to the father of her children.

