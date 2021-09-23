Just when we thought it couldn't get hotter than Big Brother Naija star, Esther's jaw-dropping birthday shoot, yet another belle pops up.

Recall a few weeks ago, the reality star marked her birthday in grand style with photos of herself rocking a bejewelled dress by Xtrabrides Lagos.

The lady replicated the look for her birthday. Photo credit: @photokulture

The look was originally inspired by one of the clothing brands, Lena Berisha's creations.

Well, Esther's fans loved the look so much that yet another person has replicated it - for her birthday too.

It takes an ample amount of confidence to rock certain dresses and it goes without saying that both ladies got quite a lot of it.

Rather than go for the wet hair look, the beautiful lady who recently celebrated her birthday opted for curly hair.

As for the entire dress, it was perfectly replicated and we can't help but love it!

Check it out below:

Osas Ighodaro recreates Cardi B's 28th birthday look

Popular Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, was recently in Abuja for the premiere of Jim Iyke's movie, Bad Comments.

Her look at the premiere stood out as it was not only glamourous but was also heavily inspired by American rapper, Cardi B, who rocked a similar dress for her 28th birthday party.

While Cardi's look comprised of a silver rib-like halterneck top with a drop-waist white flowy bottom, the filmstar opted for gold in place of silver.

Just like Cardi who rocked a big hairdo reminiscent of the '80s, Ighodaro also sported a big hairdo in the form of a natural hair ponytail.

Queen of style recreations

It is a known fact that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a fashion icon when it comes to Nigerian celebrities, and not everyone gets it as good as he does.

More often than not, social media witnesses several failed recreations of looks rocked by the Big Brother Naija host.

Well, this is certainly not the case with fashion designer, Olubunmi Ojo-Adenugba.

Like the popular saying goes, what a man can do, a woman can do better. And this is certainly reflected in how impressive Adenugba replications of Ebuka's looks have been.

