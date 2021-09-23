Felix Joel wants his younger brother to join Kenyatta University, Kenya at whatever cost, that is why he has put up his kidney for sale

According to him, that is the only remaining option as efforts to get help from the Constituency Development Fund in Kenya have not been fruitful

The man revealed that he has been fending for his siblings since 2007 when their father passed on

Felix Joel is 26 years old, but he has played the patriarch role for his family for so many years that he is at his tail end.

In an exclusive interview with Tuko.co.ke monitored by Legit.ng, the small scale trader from Kisumu's Manyatta estate revealed that he became a father figure at a very young age.

He had been catering for his siblings since 2007 Photo Credit: Jorge Fernandez, Facebook/MTU

Source: Getty Images

According to him, he has three younger brothers who were left in his care after his father's demise in 2007.

"I was in Class 7 when I started taking care of them through the business of mali mali because my mom is jobless," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He added that his own education ground to a halt in 2017 while he was still in his first year at Masinde Muliro University where he was studying Animal Science.

Ventured into business full-time

Joel reiterated that after putting his own education aside, he got into a full-time business and started a stall in Migori which has been helping him pay his siblings' bills.

"I also had a contract to supply beans to one of the schools but it ended when students were sent home last year due to COVID-19. I haven't been able to get it again," he explained.

Given that he is the family's only breadwinner, Joel laments that his visits to the Constituency Development Fund offices and Ward representative have not borne fruit.

Selling Kidney

Joel's younger brother 17-year-old Morgan is expected to join Kenyatta University on October 4 for a course in Agricultural Education and Extension.

Pushed to the wall and with no hope in sight, he made the difficult decision to walk around with a banner announcing his intention to sell his kidney for his sibling's education.

"I have bigger problems that I can't even start saying now. My dad was polygamous so as we speak we don’t even live at home, but that's another story altogether," he concluded.

As of the time of filing the story, Joel was yet to receive any financial support nor an offer, but he is hopeful that his message will reach a well-wisher.

Nigerian man puts up his kidney for sale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a frustrated Nigerian man had put up his kidney for sale.

The unidentified man in a disturbing short video shared on Instagram by @naijaloadedotng stood at a corner of a road that had a traffic jam.

Dressed in black and with dark shades, he held a piece of cardboard that read 'fresh kidney for sell.' The incident reportedly happened in Lagos.

Source: Legit