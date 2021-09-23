Popular female musician, Candy Bleakz has made a public cry for help after officers of the Nigeria Police Force allegedly took away her new car

The singer revealed that she has a tracker in the car and the location is far from where they took the car from

Bleakz also made it known that all her documents were intact and there were neither drugs nor smokes in the car before they took it away from her

Nigerian indigenous female rapper, Akiode Blessing popularly known as Candy Bleakz has informed the general public about her ordeal with officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Police allegedly took away Candy Bleakz's car in Lagos. Credit: @iamcandybleakz

Source: Instagram

The Owo Osu crooner claimed that the officers collected her new car in front of her estate in Lagos.

She also alleged that all her documents were complete because she gave them all they requested but they still took the car away from her.

She made the announcement on her verified Instagram page that she could only get to know the location of the car because of the tracker on it. According to her:

"They collected the car around lekki Ajah here and drove it all the way to that Epe Road, if not for the tracker how will I know where my car is? No drug No smoke, Nothing! Document everything we have it. Why did Nigeria police take my car??????"

Check out her post below:

Fans reaction:

Nigerian internet users have responded to her outcry and Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Oladipsoflife

"Omo! Dem Done Start Again Ooo… Which Kind Wahala Be This?"

Banty_west_:

"U can shut down ur car on ur phone if u installed the tracking.. make them toll am.. armed robbers in uniform all they want is money."

Queen_____mother:

"U mak money na problem,,,u no mak money na problem."

Ggold0233:

"Nigeria cop done start again."

Highway robbers attack singer Terry Apala and friends in Lagos traffic

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer, Terry Apala and some of his friends lost their mobile phones and other valuables to Lagos highway robbers recently.

The singer and his friends were attacked by men in cutlasses who damaged their car while they were in Lagos traffic.

In a video shared by the singer, the robbers broke a portion of their windscreen on the third mainland bridge, found their way into their car and went away with their mobile phones and other valuables.

