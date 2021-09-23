Police Took Away My New Car With All Documents Intact, Drove It Off To Epe, Singer Candy Bleakz Cries Out
- Popular female musician, Candy Bleakz has made a public cry for help after officers of the Nigeria Police Force allegedly took away her new car
- The singer revealed that she has a tracker in the car and the location is far from where they took the car from
- Bleakz also made it known that all her documents were intact and there were neither drugs nor smokes in the car before they took it away from her
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nigerian indigenous female rapper, Akiode Blessing popularly known as Candy Bleakz has informed the general public about her ordeal with officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).
The Owo Osu crooner claimed that the officers collected her new car in front of her estate in Lagos.
She also alleged that all her documents were complete because she gave them all they requested but they still took the car away from her.
Occupants of car crushed by 40-ft container in Lagos give testimony after coming out alive, many react
She made the announcement on her verified Instagram page that she could only get to know the location of the car because of the tracker on it. According to her:
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
"They collected the car around lekki Ajah here and drove it all the way to that Epe Road, if not for the tracker how will I know where my car is? No drug No smoke, Nothing! Document everything we have it. Why did Nigeria police take my car??????"
Check out her post below:
Fans reaction:
Nigerian internet users have responded to her outcry and Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:
Oladipsoflife
"Omo! Dem Done Start Again Ooo… Which Kind Wahala Be This?"
Banty_west_:
"U can shut down ur car on ur phone if u installed the tracking.. make them toll am.. armed robbers in uniform all they want is money."
They are dangerous: Laura Ikeji narrates her near death experience from generator fumes, advises fans
Queen_____mother:
"U mak money na problem,,,u no mak money na problem."
Ggold0233:
"Nigeria cop done start again."
Highway robbers attack singer Terry Apala and friends in Lagos traffic
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer, Terry Apala and some of his friends lost their mobile phones and other valuables to Lagos highway robbers recently.
The singer and his friends were attacked by men in cutlasses who damaged their car while they were in Lagos traffic.
In a video shared by the singer, the robbers broke a portion of their windscreen on the third mainland bridge, found their way into their car and went away with their mobile phones and other valuables.
Source: Legit