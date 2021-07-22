Looks like the CBN will be launching its digital currency months after it restricted cryptocurrency trading within the country

The Nigerian apex bank outlined the initiative for its digital currency during a private webinar on Thursday, July 22

The pilot scheme of CBN's digital currency tagged Project GIANT will be launched on October 1

A report by Nairametrics indicates that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that it will launch the pilot scheme of its digital currency on October 1.

According to the report, the disclosure was made on Thursday, July 22, during a private webinar that was held.

CBN with its stakeholders outlined its digital currency initiative saying 80 percent of central banks globally are exploring the possibility of issuing their central bank digital currency (CBDC), The Punch added.

Rukiyat Mohammed, the CBN director for information technology explained that since 2017, the bank had been conducting research in regards to central bank digital currencies and may conduct a proof of concept before the end of 2021.

Mohammed, at the end of the meeting further revealed the project tagged Project GIANT will use the Hyperledger Fabric Blockchain.

Survey shows Nigerians don't want CBN's digital currency

Meanwhile, a survey carried out on the digital currency that the Central Bank of Nigeria plans to release has shown that many Nigerians won't invest in it.

Nigerians can't openly trade crypto as the financial regulator has ordered commercial banks and other financial institutions to close accounts linked to digital currency.

At the end of the year, people will only be able to trade government-controlled digital asset. Some Nigerians are worried that the CBN-backed digital currency will be pegged on the weak naira, but they prefer cryptocurrency which has a value of the dollar.

