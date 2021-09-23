Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been asked to desist from imposing a sit-at-home order in the southeast

According to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, IPOB should lead its disciples on a peaceful protest to Abuja

The association said if 60 million IPOB members as acclaimed by the leadership can storm Abuja, they will be forced to produce Nnamdi Kanu

A message has been sent to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The Igbo socio-cultural association asked the proscribed group to desist from imposing a sit-at-home order in the southeast, The Cable reports.

Recall that the group threatened to lock down the region if the federal government fails to produce Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, in court on October 21.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 22, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said the federal government will be forced to produce Nnamdi Kanu if 60 million IPOB members can storm Abuja.

Recall that Guardian Newspaper reported that Ohanaeze had earlier called for the people to ignore the sit at home.

Nnamani condemns IPOB's sit-at-home order

Recall that a former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, had expressed deep concern over the sit-at-home directive by IPOB.

Nnamani said the order is against the Igbo's interest and has negatively affected the economy and social life in the southeast.

The lawmaker said the Igbo character is defined by hard work, noting that the sit-at-home order is antithetical to this trait and a betrayal of Igbo interest.

Group predicts the end of sit-at-home

A report by the SB Morgen Intelligence had earlier indicated that residents were becoming tired of the group's sit-at-home order on Mondays.

The outlawed group made the decision after its leader, Kanu was arrested and extradited by Nigerian authorities.

According to the report, support for the IPOB was steadily declining on a daily basis.

Embrace APC or lose out in 2023

Meanwhile, a serious message was sent to the people of the southeast by a former member of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Victor Ogene.

He called on the people to accept the APC now or risk losing out of the permutations for the nation’s presidency in 2023.

He made this known in a statement titled ‘Anambra: Ndigbo Must Embrace APC Now or Lose Out of 2023 Equation'.

Source: Legit Nigeria