A Nigerian man has gone on Facebook to endorse his father's move to get a new wife one year after his mother's demise

The young man said the if it would give his dad the joy he had lost, then he is in full support of everything

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions to the man's post as they wondered if people would not condemn the act if it were to be a woman remarrying

A Nigerian man with the Facebook name Andy Andera AjohnAy Cmo has stirred massive reactions on social media after talking about his family.

In a post that has gone viral, the young man revealed that his mother’s death hit his father, Hon Andrew Andera, so hard that he became frustrated.

Many wondered why people talk if it were to be a woman remarrying. Photo source: Andy Andera AjohnAy Cmo

The rumour is true

Andy said that while his mother was alive, she was a big pillar of support to his father and the family. He added that people have been calling him since the news that his father is planning to remarry filtered to the public.

The young man said it is no rumour as his father’s plan to remarry is entirely true. He stated that his dad has indeed mourned his mother and even made a year of remembrance for her.

I support him with my full chest

On supporting his father’s move and congratulating him he said:

“I want to categorically state it here in clear terms that i endorsed this marriage with my full chest. if this could restore back his happiness and joy. Congratulations guy man.”

Read his full post below:

Below are some of the reactions to the post when it was reshared on Instagram:

_gozioleks said:

"But would you endorse it if were your father who died and your mum wanted to remarry?"

nenejones_esq said:

"Let him marry now? My issue is when anyone would discriminate against anyone who mourns her husband for just one year and goes ahead to remarry. Women are affected like that too. Congratulations to them."

kokoyate said:

"If na woman now, una go say e too quick."

bshizzle70a said:

"It is sel fish and wic ked to expect someone’s life to literally stop after losing their loved one . THEY HAVE TO MOVE ON . That is life . This is why , no matter how sad one is , no loved one ever gets buried with the dead at the burial ceremony."

sophiaposh said:

"'One year after his mom's death' omo that's too fast nah."

A single dad beating the odds

