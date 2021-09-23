Olivia Pacino’s biography: what is known about Al Pacino’s daughter?

Alfredo James Pacino is one of the few people who have received the Triple Crown of Acting. Many people are curious to know what the actor and filmmaker's family life looks like. Behind the screens, he is a father of three, and Olivia Pacino is one of his two daughters.

Olivia Pacino posing for a photo outdoors. Photo: @olivia.pacino

Source: Instagram

Olivia Pacino has a twin brother, and together, the two are commonly known as the Al Pacino twins. Although the two are usually seen as a unit, each of them has unique interests and abilities. Here is all you need to know about Olivia's life.

Olivia Pacino's biography

Olivia was born on the 21st January 2001 to Alfredo James and Beverly D'Angelo. She has a town brother named Anton.

How old are the Al Pacino twins today? She and her brother are 20 years old as of 2021. Their Zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Who did Al Pacino have a daughter with? Actor and filmmaker Alfred James has two daughters with different mothers. The 81-year-old has never been married but has had serious relationships in the past.

He got his first daughter, Julie Marie, with Jan Tarrant. He then had a relationship with Beverly D'Angelo, with whom he had the twins. D'Angelo is the granddaughter of Howard Dwight Smith, the architect who designed the Ohio stadium.

Olivia's parents broke up when she was very young. Their relationship lasted between 1996 and 2003. The exact cause of their breakup is not known, but it was a messy situation. D'Angelo accused Al Pacino of being too controlling, while he accused her of treating the children as hostages.

After the messy breakup, the pair managed to keep their children away from media attention. Where are Anton and Olivia Pacino today? The twins live a low-key life and only appear in front of the cameras during their father's special days. Anton lives a quieter life and is not on Instagram like his sister.

Where was Olivia Pacino born?

Olivia, Al Pacino's daughter, was born in the United States of America. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is mixed. Her father has Italian-American roots, while her mother has English, Irish, Scottish, and German roots.

Olivia Pacino's learning disability

Olivia is a graduate of Fusion Academy Miracle Mile in Los Angeles, California. The institution is private and offers over 250 courses to learners who struggle with the traditional curriculum.

Al's daughter faced challenges in the conventional schools because she felt pressured to compete with her twin brother. The competition made it challenging for her to learn.

Upon noting her struggle with education, her mother enrolled her at Fusion Academy Miracle Mile. There, she got one-on-one attention from the teachers and was able to learn a lot. She graduated from the institution with impressive grades.

Where is Olivia Pacino now?

Where is Olivia Pacino today? She currently resides in California. While she rarely appears in front of the cameras, she is active on social media. She often posts beautiful pictures of herself online.

Olivia Pacino with her boyfriend, Ryan Harley. Photo: @olivia.pacino

Source: Instagram

Who is Olivia's boyfriend?

The young lady is currently dating rapper Ryan Harley. The couple has been together for a couple of years now, and Harley has already met her parents.

What is Olivia Pacino's net worth?

Olivia is still a student who is yet to start her life as a career woman. Therefore, her net worth cannot be established.

How much is Al Pacino worth? Although her net worth is unknown, her father has an estimated net worth of $120 million.

Height

Olivia is 170 centimetres or 5 feet 6 inches tall and has black hair, which she often dyes. She is yet to disclose her weight.

Olivia Pacino is the daughter of Beverly D'Angelo and Al Pacino. She was born by celebrity parents, but she and her twin brother have lived their lives away from the media's attention.

