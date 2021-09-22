Data published by Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has shown the states with the highest number of applicants in the 2021 edition of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A report by Premium Times citing the data indicates that Oyo, Osun and Ogun states had the highest number of applicants.

Final year students of Agidinbi Senior Grammar School, Ikeja, Lagos, during the WASSCE, after their two weeks resumption, on Monday, August 17, 2020. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Below are the top 10 states with the highest number of applicants:

Oyo state - 82,521 applicants Osun state - 74,214 applicants Ogun state - 70,971 applicants Imo state - 66,348 applicants Delta state - 64,104 applicants Kogi state - 60,115 applicants Kaduna state - 58,122 applicants Benue state - 55,617 apllicants Ondo state - 54,026 applicants Edo - 52,514 applicants

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

10 states with least applicants

Ebonyi state - 21,009 applicants Gombe state - 20,907 applicants Niger state - 19,734 applicants Adamawa state - 18,956 applicants Taraba state - 15,626 applicants Jigawa state - 13,784 applicants Yobe state - 11,946 applicants Sokoto state - 10,302 applicants FCT - 7,020 applicants Zamfara state - 6,545 applicants

JAMB cancels national cut-off mark

Meanwhile, JAMB has adopted minimum cut-off marks sent by tertiary institutions for admission into universities across the country for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The examination body made the disclosure in an announcement by its registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede in Abuja on Tuesday, August 31.

Oloyede while displaying the minimum cut off marks also announced that universities are not allowed to go below 120 and polytechnics and colleges of education, 100 for admission.

Top 20 best Nigerian Universities in 2021 emerges

Similarly, Webometrics has released the July 2021 edition of its ranking of the universities and other higher education institutions across the world.

A look at the ranking by Legit.ng indicates that the University of Ibadan, Covenant University, and Obafemi Awolowo University occupied the top three spots respectively.

While two of the top three, UI and OAU, are federal universities, the remaining one, Covenant University, is private-owned.

The University of Nigeria (UNN) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) emerged fourth and fifth in Nigeria respectively.

2 states to host new federal universities as Senate passes bills

In other news, the Senate on Tuesday, September 14, passed two bills seeking to establish two federal universities in Ekiti and Nasarawa states.

The bills were sponsored by Senators Opeyemi Bamidele and Tanko Al-Makura.

The approval of both bills followed the presentation and consideration of two separate reports by the committee on health. The chairman of the committee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, said the bill to establish the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital became necessary due to the precarious health conditions faced by residents.

Source: Legit