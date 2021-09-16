Nigeria is set to have two federal universities as the Senate passed two bills to that effect on Tuesday, September 14

The two universities will be located in Ekiti state in the southwest and Nasarawa state in the northcentral

Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, the chairman of the Senate committee on health, explained why the universities should be established

FCT, Abuja - The Senate on Tuesday, September 14, passed two bills seeking to establish two federal universities in Ekiti and Nasarawa states.

The Punch reported that the bills were sponsored by Senators Opeyemi Bamidele and Tanko Al-Makura.

The Senate passes two bills seeking to establish a federal university and teaching hospital in Ekiti and Nasarawa states, respectively. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

The approval of both bills followed the presentation and consideration of two separate reports by the committee on health.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, said the bill to establish the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital became necessary due to the precarious health conditions faced by residents.

He said the bill to establish the new federal university Ekiti state seeks to promote and emphasise teaching, research and extension of knowledge in the field of Medicine and Environmental Sciences, Leadership also reported.

Buhari gives approval for four new universities, okays N18bn take-off grant

In a related development, the federal government has announced the approval for the establishment of four new universities to address the shortfall in technology, medicine and nutrition in Nigeria.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Sonny Echono, disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, June 21.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved N18 billion for the establishment of the four specialised universities.'

ASUU: FG reacts to fresh strike, accuses union of causing panic

Meanwhile, amid the lingering industrial dispute between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Chris Ngige has reacted to the fresh ultimatum recently issued by the union.

The minister of labour and employment in an interview with The Punch accused ASUU of causing panic.

According to him, the union always issues strike threats to cause panic among members of the public, which he said is not fair.

Young Nigerian man becomes a professor at Age 32 in America

In other news, a young man, Ismai'l Abdulrashid, who was raised and born in Katsina state succeeded in life and became a professor at the age of 32.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust, he revealed that after getting done with his secondary education from Government Secondary School Mani, he proceeded to get his degree in mathematics from the Bayero University Kano.

With help from his mentors, the young man was able to pass a scholarship exam and got a partial scholarship for his masters in pure and applied mathematics.

