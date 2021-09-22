No fewer than two police officers have been sent to an early grave by gunmen in Oji River local government area of Enugu state

The tragedy took place during during a shooting incident at a security post mounted by the officers on Tuesday, September 21

Daniel Ndukwe, the spokesman for the Enugu police who confirmed the attack said a full-scale investigation has been launched

Nachi, Enugu state - A report by The Nation incicates that gunmen killed two police officers while on duty in Enugu state on Tuesday, September 21.

According to the report, the suspects attacked a police checkpoint during a stop and search in Nachi, Oji River local government area.

Two policemen were killed by gunmen at Nachi community in Oji River LGA of Enugu state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The Enugu state police public relations officer, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the unfortunate tragedy in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 22, Channels TV added.

Ndukwe went on to note that a full-scale investigation has been launched by the police command to fish out the assailants.

The continuous sound of gunshots caused panic as commuters and passers-by scampered for safety and ran into the bushes.

Unknown gunmen kill police inspector in Anambra state weeks to guber poll

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen killed a police inspector in Anambra state on Sunday, September 19. The assailants ambushed a police patrol in the commercial town of Onitsha and opened fire.

Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu said in a statement:

“The attackers drove in a Sienna vehicle… and started shooting at the patrol vehicle along Ukegbu junction.

It is not clear which group in the southeast state is responsible for the latest attack in what has now been a routine in the area and neighbouring states.

Fear as gunmen raze governor’s residence, kill his security aides

Meanwhile, the residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, Omuma in Oru East Local government area was torched by an unknown gang of gunmen who also succeeded in killing a security officer.

The invaders in a gun battle with security operatives, shot dead two of them, adding that the inferno destroyed vehicles around the governor's house.

The horrible incident was confirmed by the commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba.

Source: Legit.ng