Ex-BBNaija housemate Jaypaul organized a meet and greet event with some of his dedicated fans and supporters

Interestingly, the fans came bearing loads of expensive gift items for their favourite Shine Ya Eyes housemate

A thankful Jaypaul shared pictures on his Instagram page as he appreciated the fans for their kind gestures

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Jaypaul, finally met with fans and supporters who have been rooting for him since he was in the Big Brother house.

The ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemate organized a meet and greet event and the fans were evidently delighted to see their favourite housemate in body and flesh.

BBNaija: Jaypaul's hangs out with fans. Photo: @jaypaulmrflamez

Source: Instagram

Just like other housemates, Jaypaul was also treated to loads of expensive gift items from his fans and supporters as a token of their love for him. A five-tier money cake was sighted, designer sneakers, photo frames among other items.

Sharing photos on his verified Instagram page, Jaypaul expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone who showed him love and support.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He wrote:

"The amount of love and support you all show me Is unreal . A big thank you to everyone who showed up today to show me love I am still in awe. GOD BLESS YOU! and replenish your pockets I sure will make y'all proud."

See his post below:

Fans react

Some other fans of the reality star who couldn’t attend the event were seen reacting in his comment section.

Read what they had to say below:

taiwokemmy3 said:

"You are such a loveable fellow."

bibi_lovia said:

"Love you so much Barnaby. And I wish you nothing but the best in this life."

damilaredynamyt said:

"The Flamez are here to stay!!!"

tsotlhentidi said:

"We might be 5 but our love for u is too much, thank you so much for entertain us ,and I will forever stand u handsome."

officialoluwadami said:

"They said we are just 5, we accept it. But “the 5 of us” will continue to love you with our FULL CHEST. ❤️ Thanks to all the Flamez team members that showed up to surprise our champ."

Jaypaul speaks about love for Saskay in interview with Ebuka

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Japypaul in a chat with the BBNaija show host, Ebuka, took his fans through his time in the house.

The young hinted that he has a strong love for fellow housemate Saskay who looked like his younger sister.

Jaypaul further revealed he wished Jackie B never left as he likes her maturity. He added that he is rooting for Cross or Saskay for the big prize.

Source: Legit.ng News