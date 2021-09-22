A man appears to have won many Ghanaians over as he offered to pay for the bills of some sick individuals at the hospital

According to a post sighted by Legit.ng, the unknown man walked into the hospital and requested to pay for the bills of five patients

Netizens have not held back their praises after coming across the unidentified man's pure act of kindness

An unknown Ghanaian man appears to have won the hearts of many after a post about his recent generous act surfaces online.

According to Yen.com.gh, a social media user who is a medical doctor recounted that a complete stranger came to his hospital, walked into one of the wards and said he would like to pay for the hospital bills of five patients.

The doctor said that after completing payments, the anonymous man was asked for his name and contacts and he refused to give them out.

Many React as Ghanaian man Walks in Hospital Pays for Bills of Patents and Leave Without his name or Number Photo credit: cgdeaw, Михаил Руденко/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The hospital in an attempt to thank him for his act of kindness was quickly asked by the man to stop.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said they should not thank him and that it is God who deserves all the thanks.

In his words:

"Today a complete stranger walks into the ward and said he wanted to pay the bills of 5 patients ... he wouldn’t leave his name or number ... he just pays and leaves and says “don’t thank me”, "let’s thank God"

Netizens who saw the post had a lot to say about it. Below are some of the comments on social media:

@ArikeBest commented:

Do good and get away from the scene. I like it better that way jare. No trace, no identity, no cameras, just you and your maker; the God that sees us in our secret places.

From @lovemesame_ido:

When people see the good things u do for others or when u secretly help others doesn’t change the focus, it should just come from your heart and not cos u want public glory. Jesus gave his apples to the beggar in public, not in secret, it comes from how u deem it in ur heart

@DelaWalker3 replied:

That is a clear definition of humanitarian right there! God bless such a kind soul

@Alvinochola wrote:

Its called Kingdom Building.Where rust and moths cant destroy his treasures.

New mum breaks down in tears as foundation clears N500k hospital bill

In other news, a new mum simply identified as Bukola has received help from a foundation in clearing her hospital bill of N500,000 after delivering through caesarean section.

Givers Supportive Foundation took to its Instagram page to share a video of Bukola who was emotional and couldn't stop shedding tears of joy after receiving the cash.

According to @gsf_foundation, the baby suffered from asphyxia, a condition arising when the body is deprived of oxygen, causing unconsciousness or death.

Source: Legit.ng