A Nigerian woman who couldn't pay hospital bill after delivery has received help from Givers Supportive Foundation

The woman simply identified as Bukola could be seen in an emotional video shedding tears of joy as she received help from the foundation

According to the foundation, Bukola gave birth through caesarean section and her baby suffered from asphyxia

A new mum simply identified as Bukola has received help from a foundation in clearing her hospital bill of N500,000 after delivering through caesarean section.

Givers Supportive Foundation took to its Instagram page to share a video of Bukola who was emotional and couldn't stop shedding tears of joy after receiving the cash.

Bukola couldn't stop crying after receiving help of N500k. Photo credit: @gsf_foundation

According to @gsf_foundation, the baby suffered from asphyxia, a condition arising when the body is deprived of oxygen, causing unconsciousness or death.

The statement on the foundation's Instagram page read:

"We thank God, the bill was cleared in the Hospital and she will be going home to take care of her baby.

"The husband is also trying hard to secure another Job."

The foundation urged people to continue helping the less privileged, the sick people and the extremely poor, adding that givers never lack.

In its words:

"Let's keep doing our best in helping the less privilege, the sick people and the extremely poor."

Bukola is grateful

The new mum prayed for the foundation and the donors that made it possible for her to clear her hospital bill.

Social media reacts

Reacting, Instagram user with the handle realbabygirlchigwe said:

"Thank you for doing this, Bukky is such a nice person, I know her way back from port harcourt before she relocated after marriage."

@lolaajibolaofficial commented:

"May almighty God continue to bless you more."

@blessingmichael79 wrote:

"God richly bless this foundation. I'm speechless."

@hey_toyin said:

"Thank you guys!!! God bless you guys so much!!! Humanity is great!!!"

@morismynor commented:

"God will continue to bless you and yours."

