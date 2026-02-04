The stock market closed higher as renewed bargain-hunting by investors lifted banking and industrial goods stocks

First Holdco leads the banking index as it bounced back from previous day loss

Industrial and Medical Gases, Union Dicon, Zichis, Austin Laz, and RT Briscoe led the gainers’ table

The Nigerian Exchange ended Tuesday, February 3 trading session on a positive note, supported by renewed bargain-hunting activities by investors.

Market performance was driven mainly by gains in banking and industrial goods stocks, which helped offset losses recorded in other sectors.

First Holdco PLC espcially bounced back from its previous day loss as share price rise to N44.35 from N41.05

Overall, the Nigerian stock market advanced by 0.31%, pushing the year-to-date return to 6.61%.

At the close of trading, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 516.94 points to 165,901.57 points from 165,384.63 points recorded in the previous session.

Market capitalisation also increased by N333 billion to N106.495 trillion from N106.162 trillion.

Sectoral performance

The banking and industrial goods sectors led the gains, with their respective indices rising by 1.32% and 0.69%.

However, the positive performance was partly tempered by losses in other sectors. The NGX Insurance Index declined by 1.32%, while the consumer goods and energy indices fell by 0.23% and 0.17%, respectively.

Market breadth

Market breadth closed positive, reflecting bullish investor sentiment, as 35 stocks gained while 34 declined during the session.

Legit.ng reports that trading volume declined by 3.46%, with 736.4 million shares valued at N24.7 billion exchanged in 46,026 deals.

While the number of deals fell by 16.88%, while the value of trades rose by 34.24% compared with the previous session.

Top gainers

Industrial and Medical Gases Plc gained 10.00% to close at N34.65.

Union Dicon Plc rose by 10.00% to close at N9.90.

Zichis Plc advanced by 10.00% to settle at N5.06.

Austin Laz Plc climbed 10.00% to end the session at N4.07.

RT Briscoe Plc appreciated by 9.95% to close at N9.50.

Top decliners

Omatek Plc fell by 10.00% to close at N2.43.

Cutix Plc dropped by 10.00% to settle at N3.15.

Union Homes Plc declined by 9.95% to close at N76.90.

Sunu Assurances Plc lost 9.94% to end the session at N4.62.

Deap Capital Management Plc shed 9.93% to close at N7.62.

Top trades by volume

GTCO led the activity chart by volume, with 65.9 million shares traded valued at N6.5 billion.

Chams Plc followed with 55.7 million shares worth N249.8 million.

Custodian Investment Plc recorded 49.8 million shares valued at N2.2 billion.

Universal Insurance Plc traded 36.1 million shares worth N51.5 million.

Zenith Bank Plc exchanged 35.4 million shares valued at N2.6 billion.

