Pastor Eucharia Anunobi recently shared her thoughts on social media fame and the people running after it

The veteran actress stated that it is not ordinary that some people do extreme things just to be famous

Some Nigerians agreed with what the film star said as they expressed their disappointment at such people

The advent of social media has made it easy for people to become famous. One of the ways to be famous on social media is to do or say something controversial and they will get the attention of others.

Veteran actress and pastor Eucharia Anunobi has addressed this on her social media page.

Eucharia Anunobi talks about social media fame. Photos: @euchariaanunobi

Eucharia Anunobi addresses people who are desperate for fame

In a video shared on her official Instagram page, the film star asked if Nigerians have noticed something disturbing.

She said:

"People are ready to curse their marriage, curse their career, curse themselves all because they want to be famous on social media."

In the caption that accompanied her video, the actress stated that people who want to be seen by others on social media are going depraved.

The clergywoman told such people to remember that it is all part of the end-time prophecies.

Watch her speak below:

Nigerians react to Eucharia's post

babaogrin:

"The society is full of fake peope who give up their reality for social media and end up being depressed in real life. Many people prefer to have 100k IG followers but in reality don’t have 100k in their bank acct. what a generation."

itsekiri_finest_:

"It's the new trend now."

veracruise22:

"Where’s the lie?"

okorochinonso:

"Some no get shame."

architect_aniezekc:

"It call for a very big concern that majority want to live their lives on the social media. What the heck are we looking for on the social media?"

okorochinonso:

"Anty! You're right."

obiomachinwanne:

"I respect your and Genevieve 2 Mbaise actors with sense I swear no dramas and social noise."

Eucharia Anunobi speaks against alcohol consumption

Eucharia Anunobi did a morning prayer meeting on her Instagram page about alcohol lovers.

According to her, drunkards will never make heaven as it is against the word of God.

The actress noted that drunkards damage their livers and then ask people to raise money for them for treatment. She said taking alcohol cannot make a person prosper.

