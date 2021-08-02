Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has taken to her social media page to chastise people who are in the habit of taking alcoholic drinks

The actress and pastor shared a video addressing alcohol lovers of the dangers of the drink to their bodies

Eucharia's message, however, met with mixed feelings as fans took to her comment section to share their opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi did a morning prayer meeting on her Instagram page about alcohol lovers. According to her, drunkards will never make heaven as it is against the word of God.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Eucharia Anunobi addresses people who take alcoholic drinks. Photos: @euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Eucharia Aununobi addresses drunkards

The actress noted that drunkards damage their livers and then ask people to raise money for them for treatment. According to her, taking alcohol cannot make a person prosper.

She said:

"... You'll fall and be talking anyhow. You'll see alcohol, you will drink it and want to finish it. Then when you damage your liver, then you will come and say we should raise funds for you. Meanwhile, you are the one that used your hand to carry the bottle of brandy, beer or henessy. God said drunkards, revilers, extortioners shall never enter into the kingdom of God."

Watch her speak below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Mixed reactions greet post

realjerrymusa:

"Truth is bitter."

ifyihesie2:

"I believe you can talk to unbelievers in a calm voice so as to make them repent and change their attitude. A judgmental and a condemning voice will never make them repent ma."

romeofb:

"The drink you also took and abused when you were younger. We knew you Mama u can only fool this present generation and act like u never took alcohol."

yom_barbie:

"It’s not only alcohol that damage the Liver."

papiiitino:

"Don’t be so quick to judge na."

internationalpreacher_:

"I still don’t understand why people think if you drink, you won’t make heaven. Drinking is a sin in Africa but Pastors drink wine in America. African religion is too hard."

queenifynada:

"Madam some people that don't drink suffer from those health problems."

iam_njemanzejuliet:

"I know of someone that has a liver problem but never tasted alcohol."

ajmojekwu:

"She's very right. I support you 100% Eucharia."

I'm single and looking for a husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that 56-year-old Eucharia Anunobi listed the 12 things she wants in her man.

The actress stated that she needs a man that understands her assignment on earth and is willing to support her.

She said:

"Someone who will support me in ensuring we make our world, not just our generation, a better place. Someone who will not mind joining financial, mental, material, emotional, spiritual resources with me for us to make our world a better place."

Source: Legit.ng News