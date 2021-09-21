A woman, Tumelo Malatji, has risen superbly to become among the newest Bachelor of Law with Honours degree graduates in Mzansi

The @varsityworldSA Facebook page proudly shared Tumelo Malatji's academic achievement in a short post

Briefly News took a look at the reactions to the post as Saffas raised a glass to the graduate in some style

A woman has risen in superb fashion to become among the newest Bachelor of Law with Honours degree graduates.

The @varsityworldSA Facebook page, an online university magazine that focuses on celebrating academic excellence, took to proudly sharing the woman's academic achievement in a short post.

Mzansi woman has risen in superb fashion to become among the newest Bachelor of Law with Honours degree graduates. Image: @varsityworldSA/ Facebook.

Source: UGC

The post read:

"After months of waiting for my certificate, I finally got it today. Lord, you are good, you're powerful, and you're merciful. LLB(Hons) conferred – Tumelo Malatji."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

About LLB

The abbreviation LLB comes from the Latin term 'Legum Baccalaureus' and means the Bachelor of Law.

The LLB degree provides students with a sound knowledge of the general principles of the legal system and an ability to use legal materials effectively.

It differs from a traditional three-year law degree course and is designed to be the most relevant and rounded degree in education. It helps students achieve a professional legal career.

Apart from the legal industry, this degree can also open the door to a career in journalism, HR, politics, finance, and many more.

Saffas share messages of congratulations

Legit.ng took a look at the reactions to the post as Saffas raised a glass to the graduate in some style.

@Pauline Aaron said:

"Congratulations beautiful, queen."

@Sizamkele Mpotulo wrote:

"Congratulations, nana."

@Shale Malatji praised:

"Agee Noko o shomile."

@Sanelisiwe S'nele Maseko added:

"Congratulations, my sister."

@Kutlwano Matlala noted:

"Forward we go leadership. Proud of you."

Nigerian lady bagged scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Onyinye Anthonia Ezeifeka, went on LinkedIn to celebrate how she got a European scholarship for her master's degree in soil science.

The lady said that the success came after she had spent many months looking into a laptop, an act that made many call her a yahoo girl.

The lady said that she has finally cashed out from all her pains and struggle. Onyinye went ahead to appreciate God for helping her.

Source: Legit