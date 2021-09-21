Woman Bags Law Degree, Says She Waited Months to Get Her Certificate as She Gives All the Glory to God
- A woman, Tumelo Malatji, has risen superbly to become among the newest Bachelor of Law with Honours degree graduates in Mzansi
- The @varsityworldSA Facebook page proudly shared Tumelo Malatji's academic achievement in a short post
- Briefly News took a look at the reactions to the post as Saffas raised a glass to the graduate in some style
A woman has risen in superb fashion to become among the newest Bachelor of Law with Honours degree graduates.
The @varsityworldSA Facebook page, an online university magazine that focuses on celebrating academic excellence, took to proudly sharing the woman's academic achievement in a short post.
The post read:
"After months of waiting for my certificate, I finally got it today. Lord, you are good, you're powerful, and you're merciful. LLB(Hons) conferred – Tumelo Malatji."
About LLB
The abbreviation LLB comes from the Latin term 'Legum Baccalaureus' and means the Bachelor of Law.
The LLB degree provides students with a sound knowledge of the general principles of the legal system and an ability to use legal materials effectively.
It differs from a traditional three-year law degree course and is designed to be the most relevant and rounded degree in education. It helps students achieve a professional legal career.
Apart from the legal industry, this degree can also open the door to a career in journalism, HR, politics, finance, and many more.
Saffas share messages of congratulations
Legit.ng took a look at the reactions to the post as Saffas raised a glass to the graduate in some style.
@Pauline Aaron said:
"Congratulations beautiful, queen."
@Sizamkele Mpotulo wrote:
"Congratulations, nana."
@Shale Malatji praised:
"Agee Noko o shomile."
@Sanelisiwe S'nele Maseko added:
"Congratulations, my sister."
@Kutlwano Matlala noted:
"Forward we go leadership. Proud of you."
Nigerian lady bagged scholarship
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Onyinye Anthonia Ezeifeka, went on LinkedIn to celebrate how she got a European scholarship for her master's degree in soil science.
The lady said that the success came after she had spent many months looking into a laptop, an act that made many call her a yahoo girl.
The lady said that she has finally cashed out from all her pains and struggle. Onyinye went ahead to appreciate God for helping her.
