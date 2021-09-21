The case of fundamental rights filed by the leader of the proscribed IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has been adjourned till October 7

Justice K. C. J. Okereke, the vacation judge, made this known on Tuesday, September 20, in Abia, while making observations on the case

The report revealed that the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, did not send a representative to the court

Umahia, Abia - A high court in Abia state has adjourned the hearing of the case involving the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, till October 7, 2021.

The Punch reports that the vacation judge, Justice K. C. J. Okereke, took the decision as the federal government of Nigeria and five other respondents in the case have yet to file their responses to the suit brought before the court by Kanu.

The high court in Abia state has adjourned Nnamdi Kanu's case till Oct 7. Credit: Nigeria Police

Legit.ng gathered that the IPOB leader is challenging the alleged infringement on his fundamental rights by the Nigerian government.

In the suit, no HIH/FR14/2021, the respondents include the federal government of Nigeria (1st), Attorney-General of the Federation (2nd), Chief of Army Staff (3rd), Inspector General of Police (5th), Director General, State Security Services (7th) and three others.

According to the report, at the hearing on Tuesday, September 21, it emerged that out of the eight respondents, only two – the DSS in Abuja and Umuahia – have filed their responses to the suit but their processes were filed out of time.

In his ruling, the judge noted that Kanu shall be entitled to certain reliefs against any party that fails to timely respond to the suit.

