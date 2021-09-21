Chris Blaze, a new father, got the surprise of his life after a seller of a second-hand washing machine surprised him with a thoughtful gift

Chris originally asked for a reduced price for the machine but after the seller found out he's a dad to a newborn, he decided not to charge him at all

The young father only discovered this kind gesture when he was inspecting the machine at home and found money hidden inside

A dad, Chris Blaze from Arizona, recently bought a second-hand washing machine and asked the private seller to reduce the price from $500 (N206,030) to $400 (N164,824). He was a little cash-strapped after welcoming a new baby into the world.

After the seller agreed, Blaze went home and while inspecting the machine, he found his $400 tucked away inside.

Chris Blaze was looking for a budget-friendly washing machine. He got a big surprise when the private seller gave him his money back as a gift. Image: Chris Blaze/Facebook

Source: UGC

He also received the following message from the kind seller:

"Check the dryer, a gift for the new baby.”

Blaze was incredibly grateful and wrote a Facebook post about his experience.

"I got a message from him saying, 'Check the dryer, a gift for the new baby.' Man, words can not describe how grateful I am right now. I feel so blessed, I felt I had to share. Big shout out to the man David! Thank you so much!"

Social media reacts

Karen Eastman said:

"What a wonderful story! God bless that wonderful man. What an amazing blessing."

Aggie Trimbur said:

"There's still beautiful people, thanks for sharing your story."

Tonya Ellerbe said:

"There are some amazing and beautiful people in this world, I'm so glad you encountered one. Shout out to David and congrats on the baby. Look at God!!"

Bobbie Waters said:

"Glad to hear such a sweet story. Thankful there's still people in this world like Dave. May God bless him."

Source: Legit Nigeria