A Ugandan man who disclosed he cannot hit the streets to beg started a chicken business at a local market

Before venturing into the chicken business, the industrious man identified as Nuwagaba Ronald was a Karaoke singer

His story inspired many Ugandans and netizens who lauded him for being such a hardworking fellow despite all the challenges facing him

Disability is not inability and this has been brought to life countless times by several people living with disabilities.

Ronald said he wants to work hard and not beg on the streets. Photo credit: NTV Mwasuze Mutya.

No to begging

The latest person to drive the point home is none other than a Ugandan man who was born without both arms.

According to , the man identified as Nuwagaba Ronald did not let his situation dim his bright future.

Ronald, during a recent interview with the station, disclosed that he may be disabled but will never hit the streets to beg.

Instead, he decided to use whatever God gave him to serve his people and earn a living while at it.

Legit.ng gathers that Ronald is now a businessman who sells chicken at the Kyengera Market in Uganda.

Before his chicken business, Ronald tried a number of things just to put food on the table, including being a karaoke singer.

