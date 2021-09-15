A video recently made the rounds of top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, chilling at the club with an unidentified lady

A star struck fan tried to get the singer’s attention by calling his name but Wizkid stood up to leave with his female companion

A number of internet users who saw the video were curious about the identity of the lady and some wondered if she was his baby mama, Jada

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was recently seen spending some time with a lady at the club, in a video gradually making the rounds.

In a clip posted by @Gossipmillnaija and sighted by Legit.ng, Wizkid and the unidentified lady sat at a section of the club.

A fan of the singer who recorded the video revealed that he also wanted to get into the section of the club where the singer sat.

Wizkid seen with mystery lady at the club. Photos: @gossipmillnaija

Source: Instagram

However, not long after that, Wizkid stood up to leave with his woman and the fan was heard shouting the singer’s name.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the video below:

Nigerians react to viral video

After the clip made the rounds, some internet users were concerned about the lady Wizkid was spotted with.

While some of them wondered if she was his baby mama and Zion’s mother, Jada, others said she was definitely the one.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Fijimiblutut:

“Na her time make she enjoy… incoming wiz baby mama.”

Chibike445:

“Wiz kid and yellow girls sha.”

Nancyofficiall:

“Who that one be? Na Zion mama?? Oh well what do I know?”

O2_todwrd:

“Wizzy don fall in love I’m the next .”

Layor321:

“This guy shift make I see d lady face wella .”

Timiyeyo1:

“@oby_vanessa that’s his baby mama nd manager tf .”

Natty_sharon:

“Jada_p...his manager, baby mama and wife to be .”

Paid_man_dav:

“Hehe where that en manager wey de call am Husband?? this September sha.”

Interesting.

Davido spotted dancing with unknown lady on London train

Top Nigerian musician, Davido, is known to be fun-loving and he was spotted having a good time on the London underground train.

In a video making the rounds on the social media space, the Risky crooner was seen dancing on the train with an unidentified lady.

In the short clip, the singer’s voice was heard singing on a speaker in the background as he and the lady danced around a pole.

Source: Legit