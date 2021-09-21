Adewale Daniel Jayeoba has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The 24-year old was accused by the anti-graft agency of engaging in an alleged investment scam of N935 million

The agency on Monday, September 20, advised Nigerians to report Jayeoba when they come in contact with him

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has solicited the help of Nigerians in locating a suspect who is wanted for alleged fraud.

The anti-graft agency in a statement shared on its official Facebook page on Monday, September 20, declared a 24-year-old identified as Adewale Daniel Jayeoba wanted.

Adewale Daniel Jayeoba has been declared wanted by the EFCC over an alleged investment scam. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Jayeoba, a native of Ori-Ade local government of Osun state is the marketing director of Wales Kingdom Capital.

EFCC noted that the suspect's last known address was suit 1004, Providence Centre, MKO Abiola way, by NNPC mega station, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Nigerians will know terrorism financiers at the right time, Says EFCC boss Bawa

Meanwhile, the chairman of the EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa said Nigerians will know the identities of terrorism financiers in the country at the right time.

He made the comment while speaking on a Channels Television’s current affairs programme on Thursday, September 16.

Asked specifically on the television programme to reveal the people financing terror and unleashing mayhem on Nigerians in the last 12 years, the EFCC chairman replied:

“If you are my adviser, will you advise me to come on national television to tell the whole world regarding matters of sensitive national security issue? Certainly, not."

Alleged fraud: Abdulazeez Ganduje reports his mother to EFCC

In a related development, Abdualzeez Ganduje has reported his mum to the EFCC. Abdulazeez is the eldest son of Kano governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and his mum, Hajia Hafsat, is the first lady of the state.

Abdulazeez wants the EFCC to probe his mum for her alleged involvement in a case where he claimed he was swindled.

The wife of the governor shunned an invitation extended to her by the EFCC, to report for questioning after Abdulazeez filed a complaint.

The governor's son is said to have complained over a bribery and land fraud case against his mother.

