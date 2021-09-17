Nigerians eager to know those financing terrorism in the country have been advised to be patient and wait for the appropriate time

This was the position of Nigeria's anti-corruption chief, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who appeared on national television recently

Bawa noted that because of the sensitive nature of the case, authorities will not be in a hurry to release the names of those indicted yet

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said Nigerians will know the identities of terrorism financiers in the country at the right time.

He made the comment while speaking on a Channels Television’s current affairs programme on Thursday, September 16.

Bawa says the list of terrorism financiers will be made known at the right time. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate



Asked specifically on the television programme to reveal the people financing terror and unleashing mayhem on Nigerians in the last 12 years, the EFCC chairman replied:

“If you are my adviser, will you advise me to come on national television to tell the whole world regarding matters of sensitive national security issue? Certainly, not.

“But what I want to assure is the fact that we are working tirelessly with other sister agencies to ensure that this country is free of terrorism.”

America ready to partner with Nigeria

Meanwhile, Punch newspaper reports that Mary Leonard, the US ambassador to Nigeria, has said America is ready to partner with Nigeria to fight terrorism.

She, however, expressed reservations noting that Nigeria's political leaders are not straightforward.

UAE exposed six Nigerians financing terrorism

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently placed 38 individuals including six Nigerians on its terror list.

The decision is part of the UAE’s efforts in disrupting networks associated with the financing of terrorism and forestalling whatever plans they might have.

Law enforcement agencies in the country have been directed to take the necessary actions against the individuals or entities or anyone associated with them.

400 suspects accused of funding Boko Haram heading to court

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja fixed Friday, September 17, for the arraignment of 400 suspects accused of sponsoring terrorist activities in Nigeria.

It was reported that the presidency announced the arrest of the suspects, mainly Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, for allegedly facilitating the transfer of funds to Boko Haram terrorists.

Some Nigerians were said to be transferring the funds to the terrorist group in conjunction with the BDC operators.

