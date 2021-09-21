Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has publicly declared that he will end the 'hard lucks' Tonto Dikeh has encountered in relationships

The young man regarded Tonto as the most successful actress in Nollywood that provided for her exes financially and made them celebrities while being interested only in true love

According to him, Tonto will choose him ahead of Jim Iyke because she is not interested in money but true love

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has dropped yet another comment while taking a jibe at a fellow actor, Jim Iyke.

Uche Maduagwu vows to Marry Tonto Dikeh, pass jibes at Jim Iyke again. Credit: @uchemaduagwu, @tontolet @jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

Uche and Jim recently clashed after the former called him out for either being a ritualist or fraudster because of the huge amount of money he splashes on movies. Jim later tracked him down to his office and beat him up in a viral video.

As if the beating was not enough, Uche is back again at Jim, and this time, it is the battle of who will marry Tonto Dikeh.

The controversial actor is of the opinion that Tonto can't be impressed with money because she is rich already. He said she is only looking for true love that only he can offer.

He stated:

"Tonto Dikeh is already the most successful actress for Nollywood, keep your Oba wealth, she go follow me not you, a woman that provided for all her ex financially and even made dem celebs is interested only in true love not more money."

He also vowed to make Tonto smile again, referring to her as a 'great woman of God'. He revealed that Jim Iyke came to his office to cause trouble because of Tonto.

"Why you think Jim Iyke dey do wahala with me? Single mums are the best, they should be honored and respected. I will not invite Jim, Obi and zubby to our traditional marriage."

Check out the post below;

Fans reactions

A couple of internet users have started reacting to Uche's claims. Legit.ng captured some fans opinions in his comment section. Read below:

Finedaughter1:

"Joke of the year."

Ij_skills:

"Chai made man don start again."

Panshark12:

"I thought u don't do woman? Abi u don change ur sexual orreintation overnight.. Are you afraid of 14 years?"

Iam_planet_:

"So you won’t stop this you will soon cry."

Nzogbuzobus:

"Who is around carry this man go put for chain because things is getting out of hand... cry dey smell."

