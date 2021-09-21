If you thought the "weird jean" trend couldn't get any crazier then we are here to tell you that you thought wrong.

Back in 2018, British online fashion and cosmetic retail company, ASOS, released a pair of jeans that has not one, not two, but three waistbands.

The photos have generated reactions on social media. Photo credit: Satisfashion UG

Now, while that trend didn't quite pick up, it appears there are some people who are going out of their way to create their own crazy fashion trend.

Facebook user, Satisfashion UG, recently shared photos of a man rocking not one, but three pairs of trousers at the same time.

In the photos, the young man who is sporting a black bandana is seen on two different occasions rocking three pairs of trousers - all belted.

See photos below:

Reactions

See how some social media users have reacted to the photos:

Esther Nekesa Heavens:

"No way... madness nd we condem it."

Watson Kendrick:

"Yeah if it! cold outside And I need extra clothing."

Nalule Mary Immaculate:

"Please guys don't try this.Its weird!"

Mathias Sean Mayanja:

"Let this one pass."

Czar Samuel Watson:

"I sure am!!! This is SO my kinda thing."

Dave Gilbert:

"How can he even walk in these? Smh."

Nelson Wayas:

"Madman."

Noose neckties

Every day, new fashion ideas surface on the internet and as trends come and go, there are some who don't exactly last long on the trend list. Even worse, they are most times, dead on arrival.

A tie has been a staple of men’s fashion since the early 20th century. In many professions, a tie is a mandatory part of the dress code.

However, as fashion rules are becoming more relaxed and fluid, ties are evolving from a custom to a statement of style.

Well, there are some people who may have gone overboard with their creativity in fashion.

Corset trend

Corsets are one of the easiest ways to go when it comes to making alluring statements and it is not hard to see why.

The retro fashion item started making a comeback early in 2020. While it may seem strange at a time when women’s bodies are freeing themselves from all kinds of constraints, quite a lot of fashionistas have embraced this trend.

With many fun ways to style a corset, one can never run out of options.

One of the popping ways to rock this trend is with a blazer, and in this article, Legit.ng highlights two Nigerian celebrities whose recent styling of this fashion item has got fans tripping.

