Every day, new fashion ideas surface on the internet and as trends come and go, there are some who don't exactly last long on the trend list. Even worse, they are most times, dead on arrival.

A tie has been a staple of men’s fashion since the early 20th century. In many professions, a tie is a mandatory part of the dress code.

However, as fashion rules are becoming more relaxed and fluid, ties are evolving from a custom to a statement of style.

Well, there are some people who may have gone overboard with their creativity in fashion.

Just recently, photos of a rather peculiar type of tie were shared on Facebook by Onyema Goddey Chukwudi.

While at a quick glance, one may not think too much about that. However, on a closer look, the nature of the tie stands out - it is made of twisted polypropylene ropes and knotted in a manner that is eerily reminiscent of a noose.

Reactions

While one Facebook user, King Joshel thought it was 'innovative', it appears he was the only one who shared that sentiment.

The bulk of the comments pointed out the similarities between the peculiar tie and a noose with some people seizing the opportunity to make dark jokes about the look.

One person wrote:

"God nor go let me use my hand buy wetin my enemies go take draw my neck die."

Another commented:

"It's nice, just don't get into a fight... You know the rest..."

One person tagged it animal fashion;

" Goat kind fashion... That's crazy."

Deborah Enenche strikes again

Deborah Enenche unarguably has the key to causing a sense of restlessness among the numerous self-appointed Nigeria fashion police officers and it shows in the reactions her photos generate online.

As the daughter of a popular pastor, Paul Enenche, one would expect her dress sense to be conservative and pious.

However, while she keeps her looks modest, most of her ensembles are far from conventional. Just recently, Deborah shared photos of her latest epic look and it got followers buzzing with mixed reactions.

